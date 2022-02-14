‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has renewed Julian Fellowes’ “The Gilded Age” for a second season.

That’s a pretty swift renewal: Season 1 just debuted on Jan. 24. The fourth episode airs tonight on HBO and HBO Max.

“Julian Fellowes and the entire ‘Gilded Age’ family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. “Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

The nine-episode first season of the drama series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski. The season one finale will air March 21.

HBO’s “The Gilded Age” story starts in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian soon learns of the social war between her Aunt Agnes, a widow of old money and “old New York,” and her more modernly rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon).

The Russells face certain obstacles as Bertha attempts to climb the ladder into high society while George shows ‘old New York’ how he makes his money. While Marian rebels agains old fashioned social norms, Peggy’s publishing journey takes her down many paths, and her parents are watching closely. The upstairs and downstairs dynamic from “Downton Abbey” is also present in this American counterpart.

Created and written by Julian Fellowes, who serves as executive producer in addition to Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, “The Gilded Age” is directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Co-Executive Producer and writer Sonja Warfield as well as Co-Executive Producer Erica Dunbar also contributed lots of work to the series and plot. “The Gilded Age” is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.