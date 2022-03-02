Elle Fanning is going on trial in her latest role as Michelle Carter, the teenager who ignited an unprecedented “texting suicide” case after she convinced her boyfriend Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan) to kill himself.

On Wednesday, Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming drama series, “The Girl from Plainville,” inspired by the Esquire article of the same name. The limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Roy and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

The trailer opens with Fanning’s Carter walking into the kitchen and hauntingly telling her parents: “Conrad is dead.” What investigators soon come to learn is that Carter already knew that her boyfriend had died by suicide, because she had told him do so.

Panic begins to set in as Carter realizes that she is going to be tried for the death of her boyfriend, but she continues to maintain her innocence.

“All he thought about was dying. I just wanted to help him,” she says, later adding: “This whole thing is a lie. He was the love of my life.”

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to figure out how to present such a case at trial, given its uncommon nature. “How is this girl responsible at this time?” one investigator questions, as another posits that there’s “no law against assisted suicide” in Massachusetts.

In addition to Fanning and Ryan, “The Girl from Plainville” also stars Chloë Sevigny (Lynn Roy), Cara Buono (Gail Carter), Kai Lennox (David Carter), and Norbert Leo Butz (Conrad “Co” Roy II).

The series is written by Liz Hannah and “Dr. Death” writer Patrick Macmanus and produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“The Girl from Plainville” debuts with three episodes March 29 on Hulu.