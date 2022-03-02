The sets of the Netflix shows “The Crown” and “Lupin” have both been robbed in the span of a week. Though, in both cases, Netflix says production will not be held up by the incidents.

Last Thursday, roughly $200,000 worth of antique props were stolen from the South Yorkshire, England, set of “The Crown.” Among the items that were taken was a replica of a 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, over a dozen candelabras, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock, and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters. The studio provided a description of some of the items to the UK art market weekly Antiques Trade Gazette in hopes that they would make a safe return.

In a statement provided to several media outlets, a Netflix spokesperson said: “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

On Friday, another Netflix show was reportedly robbed. This time, ironically enough, the burglary took place on the set of the French money heist “Lupin.” According to a report from wire service Agence France-Presse, about $330,000 worth of equipment was taken from the set after about 20 thieves broke onto the set throwing mortar fireworks.

The production, which was filming outside of Paris in the French neighborhood of Nanterre, was paused briefly but resumed this week, according to the news agency.

Netflix confirmed the incident to other media outlets, adding that no one from the cast or crew was injured.

It’s unclear if any of the items have made their way back to their respective sets. Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.