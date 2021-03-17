‘The Girlfriend Experience’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date at Starz (Video)

After nearly three and a half years off, “The Girlfriend Experience” will finally return in May, Starz announced Wednesday.

The anthology series from Steven Soderbergh will return for Season 3 on May 2, after the first two episodes premiered today at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

Led by “The Affair” and “Bunheads” alum Julia Goldani Telles, the 10-episode new season is set within the London tech scene, telling the story of a neuroscience major who begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience. Per Starz, “Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration.”

Anja Marquardt (“She’s Lost Control”) is writer and director on the new season, stepping in for Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, the duo behind the first two installments.

Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman executive produce the series with Jeff Cuban (“The China Hustle”). Marquardt also serves as co-executive producer. The series is a Transactional Pictures of NY LP production in association with Extension 765 and Magnolia Pictures.

See the trailer for Season 3 of “The Girlfriend Experience” above.