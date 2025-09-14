‘The Girlfriend’ Release Schedule: Are More Episodes on the Way?

Things took a very dramatic turn in episode 6 of “The Girlfriend” on Prime Video, and you might be wondering where they go from here.

The new thriller series, based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, stars Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke as Laura and Cherry, respectively. Laura is the mother to Daniel (Laurie Davidson), who is now dating Cherry, but is a true mama’s boy.

Naturally, Laura has some trouble letting him go — especially when she starts suspecting Cherry of having nefarious motives. Things do eventually reach a boiling point, but we won’t get into that here.

We’re just here to discuss whether more episodes are on the way.

“The Girlfriend” premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 10.

How many episodes are there?

In total, there are six episodes in the first season of “The Girlfriend.”

When do new episodes come out?

Like many of its series, Prime Video went with a binge release for “The Girlfriend.” That means that all episodes of the show are now available.

As of publishing, a second season has not been announced, but we’ll let you know if that changes

