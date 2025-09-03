Robin Wright Says She Ditched the US for the UK Because It’s ‘A S–tshow’

Robin Wright loves her decision to leave the United States and move to the United Kingdom.

In an interview with The Times UK, Wright explained that her choice to decamp from the U.S. and move across the Atlantic has only led to “a freedom of self.” She said she felt much less rushed the last few years after her move compared to the g0-go-go energy of the United States.

“America is a s–tshow … I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind,” Wright said. “They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.”

Wright is far from the only celebrity to leave the country. Many chose to move following the re-election of President Donald Trump in 2024. Rosie O’Donnell left and went to Ireland but has managed to remain a thorn in the president’s side despite the difference.

“It has been heartbreaking to see what is happening over there politically and hard for me personally as well,” O’Donnell said. “When you know it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

O’Donnell’s callouts all the way from Ireland have even led to the president threatening to revoke her American citizenship.

“Star Wars” alum Mark Hamill also considered leaving for either the U.K. or Ireland following Trump’s election. His wife convinced him to stay after pointing out leaving would be like Trump winning.

“She’s very clever,” he said. “She didn’t respond right away, but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.’ That son of a bitch, I thought. I’m not leaving.”

Ellen DeGeneres also moved with wife Portia De Rossi to the U.K. after Trump’s election, telling broadcaster Richard Bacon that after planning to live abroad part-time, those plans changed in November. “We’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”