Trump’s White House Lashes Out at Rosie O’Donnell Again in Response to Mark Hamill’s Near Emigration

The Trump administration lashed out once again at comedian and former host of “The View” Rosie O’Donnell on Tuesday, after “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill revealed he nearly moved out of the country last year when President Trump was re-elected.

In a weekend interview with U.K. publication The Times, Hamill revealed that, following Trump’s win, he offered his wife the choice of moving to Ireland or London. In response, Hamill’s wife said, “I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.” The “clever” retort lit a fire under Hamill, prompting him to stay.

But, in a statement to Fox News Digital, a White House spokeswoman invoked Rosie O’Donnell in Hamill’s decision.

“Since Mark has decided to stay in the United States, he will get to enjoy the many wins President Trump is securing for the American people — and really, who can blame him for seconding guessing a plan to move to the same place as Rosie O’Donnell,” she said.

Indeed, O’Donnell moved to Ireland after Trump was re-elected, explaining her decision earlier this year in a 10-minute-long video on TikTok.

“When you know it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she said at the time.

Trump and O’Donnell have a long documented feud — going back as far as 2006 — both openly hating the other. Back in July, after O’Donnell criticized Trump once again, he threatened to revoke her American citizenship, despite the fact that she was born here, and no president could legally do so.

Mark Hamill has also been openly critical of Trump since his first term. During a June visit to “The View,” the actor confirmed that he definitely had a good laugh when Trump celebrated May 4th (known amongst “Star Wars” fans as “May the 4th be with you”) by unwittingly depicting himself as the villain of the universe.

“I don’t get angry and I don’t drop F-bombs,” he said at the time. “I mean, I know I have a lot of kids that follow me, but I think to have fun with it, mock him — that’s the kryptonite to malignant narcissists.”