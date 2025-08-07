Rose O’Donnell predicted “The View” would be canceled by ABC as part of the network’s attempt to cater to President Donald Trump.

“You know what I just read today? ABC is ‘reviewing the liberal bias’ on ‘The View,’” O’Donnell, who co-hosted on the show during seasons 10 and 18, said in a TikTok post on Thursday. “The show with five women speaking their own opinions. That’s the threat now. They say they’re not canceling it, they’re just ‘reviewing the bias,’ which is code for — we’re gonna cancel it, we’re just trying to soften you up first.”

She went on to say that she feels this is just one of Trump’s latest power moves against freedom of speech, free press and women.

“Because it’s not enough to run the country into the ground, you have to control what people SEE, what they HEAR, what they think,” O’Donnell said. “And ‘The View?’ Well, that’s a little too much woman, a little too much truth — a little too much Joy Behar saying, ‘I don’t think the insurrection was a tourist visit, Karen.’”

She continued: “Apparently, the truth is dangerous now. They say they want ‘balance,’ but what they mean is silence. Silence anything that doesn’t praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies.”

These supposed revelations from O’Donnell, who relocated to Ireland to escape Trump’s second term earlier this year, come in the midst of speculation that shows across the industry, particularly those that include criticisms of Trump, have been or will be canceled if the anti-Trump conversations continue. Most recently, media figures questioned the timing of Stephen Colbert’s firing from “The Late Show,” which occurred days after the late night host criticized Paramount for its “60 Minutes” lawsuit settlement with Trump as a “big fat bribe.”

O’Donnell’s remarks also come after the president’s camp suggested that “The View” would be canceled after co-host Joy Behar said Trump is “jealous” of former President Barack Obama.

As TheWrap previously reported, Trump’s team told Entertainment Weekly that “The View” would be “pulled off the air,” adding that “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” and that Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.”

O’Donnell closed out her thoughts, saying ABC is going along to get along with Trump and his supposed political demands.

“This isn’t about bias, this is about obedience. This is about removing any program that doesn’t align with Trumpism — soft fascism in full lashes with commercial breaks,” O’Donnell said. “First they came for journalists, then educators, then the librarians, now it’s Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. It would be funny if it weren’t so terrifying, because when the only voices left on TV are nodding along to conspiracy theories about wind turbines causing autism, we are not in a democracy anymore. We are in a dictatorship with good lighting.”

She continued: “What they’re really trying to do is shut us up. All of us. And we’ve seen what happens when women are silenced.”