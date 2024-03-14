It’s time to hit the campaign trail — no, not that one. We’re talking about a fictional campaign this time, one that’s taking place in “The Girls on the Bus.”
Now streaming on Max, the series is inspired by Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary,” which details her own time as a journalist on a political campaign trail. But the show itself follow fours fictional journalists, each working in a different form of journalism and with different ideas about it (and politics in general).
The role marks Melissa Benoist’s live-action TV show since “Supergirl” ended on The CW in 2021. Find out who she plays, and who she’s acting beside, in our complete “Girls on the Bus” cast and character guide below.
Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist) — Sadie McCarthy is a writer for The New York Sentinel, a legacy publication similar to the real-world New York Times. She’s played by Melissa Benoist, who fans will recognize most recently from “Supergirl.” She also starred in “Glee,” “Whiplash” and “Patriots Day.”
Grace Gordon Greene (Carla Gugino) — Grace Gordon Greene is a much more intense reporter, known as a bit of a Scoop Queen who leans into the rigidity of print journalism. She’s played by Carla Gugino, who fans recognize from countless projects, including “Spy Kids,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and more.
Kimberlyn Kendrick (Christina Elmore) — Kimberlyn Kendrick is a TV reporter for a conservative network known as Liberty News Direct. Christina Elmore brings the character to life after most recently starring in “Insecure” and “Twenties.”
Lola Rahaii (Natasha Benham) — Lola is the youngest of the bunch, and not a traditional reporter. Instead, she’s an influencer and activist who reaches her audience via social media. She’s played by Natasha Benham, who fans might recognize from “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules.”
Hot White Guy (Scott Foley) — Does this presidential candidate have a real name? Yes. But he’s mostly referred to as Hot White Guy, since that’s basically all he is to the women of this series. He’s played by Scott Foley, best known for his time on “Felicity,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Bruce Turner (Griffin Dunne) — Bruce Turner is Sadie’s boss, who is, for lack of a better term, a hard-ass. He encourages her to always dig deeper, and lovingly dubs her a polar bear as the series goes on (a creature that’s cute, but can kill you). Dunne is known for his iconic role in “An American Werewolf in London” and starred as Jack’s brother Nicky on NBC’s “This Is Us.”
Malcolm, a.k.a. “Loafers” (Brandon Scott) — Malcolm is a man Sadie once had a relationship with, whether she’s willing to admit it or not. Now, he’s moved up on the political food chain, and she can’t avoid him. Brandon Scott plays the character, after starring in shows like Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” “13 Reasons Why,” “This Is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Felicity Walker (Hettienne Park) — Felicity Walker is someone Sadie McCarthy has a love/hate relationship with, varying by day. Hetienne Park plays the candidate, after starring in films like “Don’t Look Up” and “Bride Wars.” She also played Beverly on “Hannibal.”
