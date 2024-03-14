It’s time to hit the campaign trail — no, not that one. We’re talking about a fictional campaign this time, one that’s taking place in “The Girls on the Bus.”

Now streaming on Max, the series is inspired by Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary,” which details her own time as a journalist on a political campaign trail. But the show itself follow fours fictional journalists, each working in a different form of journalism and with different ideas about it (and politics in general).

The role marks Melissa Benoist’s live-action TV show since “Supergirl” ended on The CW in 2021. Find out who she plays, and who she’s acting beside, in our complete “Girls on the Bus” cast and character guide below.