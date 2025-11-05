‘The Golden Bachelor’ Mel Owens Gets Spooked by Stingrays on Fantasy Suite Date | Exclusive Video

As “The Golden Bachelor” Mel Owens nears a potential engagement, it’s not commitment that’s spooking him — it’s stingrays.

In an exclusive clip of Wednesday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Owens and Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, one of his final two women, enjoy a champagne-filled boat ride, when Cindy points out some stingrays splashing ahead. “Oh, these things are huge,” Owens says.

“We’re here at Stingray Bay, but I’m not really a stingray type of guy,” he adds. “I’m from a city.”

As the couple prepares to enter the water, Owens tells Cullers he’s a bit nervous. “6’2” Mel Owens — I’m a little bit surprised he’s nervous about these stingrays,” Cullers says.

Nevertheless, Cullers guides Owens through the water, encouraging him not to kick them. “Cindy’s really in tune with the stingrays, so she gave me the confidence to try it,” Owens shares. “Cindy made it easy, proved to me again that she’s just an incredible woman.”

“I’m falling for him. I’m so ready,” Cullers then says. “I could be engaged at the end of this week.”

It’s just Cullers and Peg Munson left on “The Golden Bachelor” as Owens mulls which woman he might propose to during next week’s finale. “Mel and the final two women travel to Antigua for overnight dates,” the official logline for the episode reads. “Mel takes one woman on a dune buggy adventure, then faces his fears by swimming with stingrays alongside the other. Later, a romantic dinner takes an unexpected turn.”

Ahead of fantasy suites, Owens told TheWrap he approached the week with ease as he has done in previous weeks.

“I’m not pressing anybody on anything — we’re adults, and we want answers on both sides,” Owens said. “I just let the conversation take it where it went … I let it sort of steer itself. And at the end, I was satisfied with the result.”

“The Golden Bachelor” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.