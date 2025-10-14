‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gets Spiritual in Last Group Date Before Hometowns | Exclusive Clip

“The Golden Bachelor” Mel Owens in delving into his spiritual side in his last group date of the season before he heads to hometowns.

“I’m a very spiritual person and I think most of the women are too,” Owens said in an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap ahead of Wednesday’s episode.

In the clip, Owens welcomed five of his remaining six women, Cheryl, Nicolle, Carol, Debbie and Peg, to the date at the Butterfly Mountain wellness retreat, telling them, “Today, I want to see how our energies align,” before introducing them to a shaman named Dani.

“Spirituality is definitely important,” Peg said in her talking head. “Knowing that Mel has that side to him, that’s exciting.”

During the date, shaman Dani asked the group to write down an emotion they want to let go of. Debbie shared that she wrote “hopelessness” while Peg revealed her word was “unworthy,” before the group lit the words on fire and blew them out.

“Today is about connectivity — to feel the connection or not feel the connection,” Owens said.

Meanwhile, with Cindy not at the group date, she’s presumably getting a one-on-one with Mel. “I hope to be able to be at a place to really share with Mel and let down those walls,” she said in a talking head. “I want somebody who is ready to get to know all of me.”

With six women left on “The Golden Bachelor,” Owens will have to narrow his dating pool down to just three women as he heads into hometowns next week and meets his remaining women’s families. Owens started his season with 23 women, ranging in age from 58 to 77.

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.