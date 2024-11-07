‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Star Charles Ling Reacts to Fame and Internet Love: ‘It’s Kind of a Phenomenon’

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Golden Bachelorette” Episode 8.

If you’ve watched even just one episode of “The Golden Bachelorette,” you’ll know the undeniable favorite of the season is Charles Ling, also known as Charles L., a retired data analyst from Pennsylvania.

Fans immediately fell in love with Ling on Night 1 of “The Golden Bachelorette,” when he could be found surveying the Bachelor mansion. That love only deepened throughout the season when Ling, after speaking with his fellow suitors, was able to forgive himself for several lingering questions he had about his wife’s death.

“I’m kind of thrilled, [it’s] something probably I never expected,” Ling told TheWrap after “The Golden Bachelorette” Men Tell All. “Honestly, this is a surprise, I would say a big surprise — I never thought I’d be loved to that extent, it’s kind of a phenomenon. I’m just grateful … and I thank those fans.”

Ling wasn’t immediately aware of this adoration as he was spending time in Shanghai as “The Golden Bachelorette” aired in the U.S., but got his first taste at fame when one fan stopped him in the airport.

Ling thinks his story resonated with viewers who have had a similar experience as he has, but have never opened up, as well as with viewers who have relatives in a similar position as him.

“As a society, we really need to care for one another, regardless of our age. Sure, you know we are so called seniors, or whatever they call it, yet, our feelings are the same, and we still have the energy,” Ling said, pointing to when he excelled in a game of kickball during a group date. “I didn’t know I could perform that well, and I never played that game at all before … but when opportunity knocks on your door, good things do happen.”

Ling hopes viewers are encouraged to open themselves to what’s out there after seeing his story, and applauded “The Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos for her communication and openness, saying “I have to give her credit. She has the courage to share her life. Some people, for whatever reason, shut down themselves, but that was not her.”

Showing up to the Tell All with a fresh jet black hairdo, Ling seems to be one of the frontrunners to become the next “Golden Bachelor” (the show has yet to be officially renewed by ABC). During the Tell All, a fan in the audience gave her plea for Ling to become the next “Golden Bachelor” on behalf of Bachelor nation, adding that her mom is single.

“This is a kind of new idea,” Ling said of potentially being asked to lead the ABC reality dating show. “I didn’t watch much of the episodes from the last ‘Golden Bachelor,’ so I know something, but not a whole picture. I’ll see what will happen and what I should do, but … not at this moment.”

"The Golden Bachelorette" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.