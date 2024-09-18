‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The first ever “The Golden Bachelorette” is finally here, and Joan Vassos is the lucky lady set to date 24 senior men in their late 50s and 60s.

Vassos, who was first introduced during Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” will get another shot at love after her husband of 32 years passed away several years ago.

Among her suitors is Mark Anderson, the father of Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei during his season of “The Bachelor,” and Vassos told TheWrap to expect some more familiar faces from “Bachelor” nation throughout her season.

To see when and where new episodes of “The Golden Bachelorette” premiere, see below.

When does “The Golden Bachelorette” premiere?

The first ever season of “The Golden Bachelorette” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Where is “The Golden Bachelorette” streaming?

The ABC reality dating show will stream on Hulu, as well as the Hulu tile on Disney+ the day after its ABC premiere.

How many episodes are in “The Golden Bachelorette?”

An exact episode count for the season has not been confirmed, but seasons of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” franchise typically range from nine to 13 episodes. Last year’s “The Golden Bachelor” had just nine episodes.

“The Golden Bachelorette” episode release schedule so far:

Season 21 Episode 1: Wednesday, Sept. 18

Season 21 Episode 2: Wednesday, Sept. 25

Season 21 Episode 3: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Season 21 Episode 4: Wednesday, Oct. 9

Season 21 Episode 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16

Who is “The Golden Bachelorette?”

The first season of “The Golden Bachelorette” will be led by “The Golden Bachelor” alum Joan Vassos, who dated Gerry Turner during his season before her early exit.

After Vassos’ husband of 32 years passed away, she is hoping for a partner to join her in the next chapter of her life, which she envisions will be “filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family,” per ABC.