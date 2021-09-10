Why Sigourney Weaver Loved Her ‘The Good House’ Role: ‘Women in Their 60s Don’t Really Have a Voice’ (Video)

Sigourney Weaver was drawn to her new movie “The Good House” for multiple reasons — mainly because she feels that “women in their 60s don’t really have a voice in film.”

“How often in my life have I been sent a script that’s just about a great dame?” Weaver told TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman during a video interview at the Toronto International Film Festival. “In this case, Hildy is in her 60s, and women in their 60s don’t really have a voice in film, especially, in Hildy’s case, such a funny voice. I just found it very entertaining, very touching — she’s got some issues like all of us!”

The actress, who is 71, said she also connected to the character of Hildy, a realtor in New England whose life unravels when she hooks up with an old flame (played by Kevin Kline).

“It’s so exciting to play a woman that’s just telling the truth — that just looks at you and says, Jesus Christ!” Weaver said. “It was such a relief to have someone just level with you all the time… I could relate to everything she was going through.’ From the time with her dogs to ‘just give me a glass of wine so I can en the day with a smile on my face!’ I just thought, give this woman a break! It was so exciting to play a woman who is down to earth, straight with us, and who is also so funny!”

She added: “People can really relate to Hildy — she’s flawed, she’s got some issues, and we root for Hildy and we don’t know how to help her.”

Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky wrote and directed the movie, alongside writer Thomas Bezucha, based on the novel by Ann Leary. It also stars Kline, Morena Baccarin and Rob Delaney. The film is premiering at TIFF and is up for acquisition.

Watch the full video above.