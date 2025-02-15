All the Songs in Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller’s Horror Romance ‘The Gorge’

When you have to live in solitary for a year, with next to no contact with the outside world, how do you pass the time? Well, music is probably going to play a big part.

And indeed it does in Apple TV+’s new film “The Gorge.” Now streaming, the movie centers on two assassins from different countries, hired to each operate a guard tower on either side of a massive gorge. Why? Well, there are creatures down there, and those creatures can never get out.

The two guards are forbidden from ever contacting each other, but they don’t exactly follow that rule, eventually falling in love. And, as we mentioned, music is a piece of their communication.

So, here are all the songs in “The Gorge.”

“Suite No. 1 in G Major, BMV 1007: Prelude” performed by Jeff Taylor

“Suite No. 1 in G Major, BMV 1007: Prelude” performed by Martynas Levickis

“Ilgiausių Metų (Traditional)”

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World (ft. Perfume Genius)” by Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by Ramones

“Silent Night (Traditional)” performed by Anya Taylor-Joy

“(All Along The) Watchtower” performed by Devlin

“O Come All Ye Faithful” performed by Twisted Sister

“I Feel Love (Every Million Miles)” by The Dead Weather

“The Gorge” is now streaming on Apple TV+.