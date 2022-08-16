‘The Gray Man’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 5 All-Time Movies List

“The Gray Man” has notched a spot in the top five of Netflix’s all-time list of most popular films.

According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 hours viewed.

“The Gray Man” edged the Ryan Reynolds film “The Adam Project,” bumping it into fifth place. “Red Notice,” “Don’t Look Up” and “Bird Box” led the list as the top three.

J.J. Perry’s “Day Shift” starring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco lead the movies for the past week. The vampire comedy was No. 1 on the English Films List with 56.51M hours viewed and was on the Top 10 in 93 countries. “Purple Hearts” continued to give viewers all the feels as the film came in No. 2 with 46.37M hours viewed. “Wedding Season” had 19.01M hours viewed in its second week on the list. “The Sea Beast” anchored into the sixth spot with 10.85M hours viewed.

Also served up fresh from Netflix last week include “Never Have I Ever” Season 2, which premiered last Friday and soared up to the No. 2 TV Show slot over the weekend.

“The Sandman” continues to invade viewers dreams, staying on top of the English TV list with 127.5M hours viewed. The Locke family returns for the third and final season. “Locke & Key,” an adaptation of the best-selling comic book series, had 38.44M hours viewed. Coming in the fourth spot was “Stranger Things 4 with 35.31M hours viewed. Season 4 of “Virgin River” continued to pull in viewers with 29.55M hours viewed. The docu-series, “I Just Killed My Dad” had 26.19M hours viewed. Limited series “Keep Breathing” remained on the list with 20.92M hours viewed.