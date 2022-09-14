Get your whisks at the ready because the new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show” Season 10 is here – and as one contestant says, “The stress is real.”

The 12 new bakers competing this season and hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are Abdul, Carole, Dawn, James, Janusz, Kevin, Maisam, Maxy, Rebs, Sandro, Syabira and Will. (Head here for their full bios.) As usual, the bakers’ dozen will head to the white tent to face 30 brand-new challenges over 10 weeks, which span cakes, dessert sandwiches, a classic American cake and a “show-stopping” home bake.

The reality competition show, which has spanned 13 seasons overall and 10 “collections” on Netflix, will also see the return of hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. For the uninitiated, each hour-long episode includes three parts: a signature challenge that requires bakers to whip up their own interpretation of a dish on the fly, a technical challenge where bakers must concoct the same surprise recipe and a showstopper challenge (which is, well, self-explanatory). One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

“The Great British Baking Show” is produced by Love Productions, with executive producers Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith and Jenna Mansfield.

The new season will premiere Sept. 16 on Netflix, with new episodes airing every Friday.