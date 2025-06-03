‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale Snags 4.4 Million Views in 7 Days, Up 22% From Premiere | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” ended its run on Hulu with a ratings win. The series finale gathered 4.4 million views in the U.S. in its first seven days, TheWrap has learned. This marks a 22% increase in viewership compared to the Season 6 premiere, according to Hulu’s internal data.

The critically acclaimed series starring Elisabeth Moss wrapped its run after six seasons on May 27, and has been in the Top 10 on Hulu’s Top 15 Today list every day since Season 6 premiered on April 8. It also secured the No. 1 spot on the chart every Wednesday following the release of new episodes (Hulu defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime).

The series finale, appropriately titled “The Handmaid’s Tale,” followed as June (Moss) dealt with the aftermath of a big move by the resistance that resulted in Boston being freed from Gilead’s regime. As she mourned the loss of some allies, and reunited with old friends, the former handmaid began to look back at her harrowing journey in an effort to inspire others with her tale of resilience.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has drawn plenty of buzz across social media as well. As of June 1, Hulu data shows that Season 6 produced 333% more TikTok shares, 259% more TikTok engagements, 102% more FB views, 42% more cross-platform engagements, 41% more IG engagements and 24% more new IG followers than in Season 5. @HandmaidsonHulu has the most cross-platform engagements and the most new cross-platform followers of all scripted Hulu originals this year so far. Additionally, the series the has most cross-platform video views and the most cross-platform shares of all returning scripted Hulu originals in 2025.

The show boasted a viral moment with Season 6, Episode 9, when it debuted Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in a key scene featuring June and her fellow handmaids.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was also awarded the inaugural Ensemble Tribute Award during the second Gotham Television Awards on Monday.

And though June’s journey is ending, Hulu is not done with the world of Gilead just yet. Sequel series “The Testaments,” based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, is currently in production with series creator Bruce Miller and Moss among the creative team.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Hulu.