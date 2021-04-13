Ryan Reynolds is trying really hard not to kill anyone in the first trailer for “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” In fact, he’s on a doctor-mandated psychological “sabbatical” from doing any work as a gun for hire.

That, of course, doesn’t stop him from getting into obscene fire fights and running for his life, this time while trying to protect not just Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman Darius Kincaid, but also Kincaid’s wife: the infamous, international con artist Sonia Kincaid, played by Salma Hayek.

“I promised my therapist no bodyguard. So that means no guns, no killing and no blood,” Reynolds says in the trailer as he attempts to subdue a bad guy.

“Are you using pepper spray?” Jackson responds before erupting into a laughing fit.

Patrick Hughes is returning to direct the sequel to 2017’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” as is screenwriter Tom O’Connor, who wrote the story and co-wrote the script with Phillip Murphy and Brandon Murphy. The original action comedy made $176 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, and it’s good to have Reynolds back in action after his other film “Free Guy” has consistently been pushed back.

Joining the cast of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” are Antonio Banderas as a powerful madman with a vengeance and Morgan Freeman, who doesn’t show up in this trailer and whose role is being kept a surprise. Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson and Richard E. Grant all co-star.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media present the comedy that’s a Millennium Media/Nu Boyana Film Studios production, in association with Campbell Grobman Films, and in association with Film i Vâst and Filmgate Films.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” opens in theaters on June 16. Watch the first trailer here and above.