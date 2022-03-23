Ten years ago this week, “The Hunger Games” was released in theaters. Based on the novels by Suzanne Collins, the film franchise took the young adult fandom audience by storm, spurring a flurry of page-to-screen adaptations of other YA dystopian tales. But when the dust settled, "The Hunger Games" stood alone.
In the Gary Ross-directed first film, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) gets thrown into the chaos of The Hunger Games, a tradition of her post-apocayptic world that aims to keep the population under control. Katniss represents District 12 in the brutal competition, where a boy and girl from each district fight others to the death until one victor remains. As if survival weren’t enough, Katniss also finds herself in the midst of quite the love triangle between her childhood best friend Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth) and her fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson).
Big names that were gaining fame as they were attached to the film include Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. This trio was of course joined by more experienced actors like Woodey Harrelson, Stanley Tucci and Elizabeth Banks, but a decade on we thought we'd take a look at where the young performers at the center of the franchise are now.
Here's what the cast — many of whom found grand success after their breakout role in this initial film — is up to now.