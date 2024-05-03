‘The Idea of You’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who?

“The Idea of You” is now streaming on Prime Video and it’s led by two former on-screen royals. But you’re going to see a few other familiar faces too.

The new film centers on Soléne Marchand (Anne Hathaway), a newly 40-year-old single mom. When her ex-husband drops the ball on a trip to Coachella he promised to take with their daughter and her friends, Soléne takes over, escorting them to a VIP experience with August Moon, her daughter’s former favorite boy band.

While there, Soléne accidentally stumbles into the trailer of Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon. And from there, a romance blossoms — but doesn’t necessarily flourish as much as it could.

Here’s who you need to know in the film.