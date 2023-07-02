Twitter users were underwhelmed following Sunday night’s finale of Sam Levinson’s controversial HBO series, “The Idol,” with some saying it was a “waste of everyone’s time” while another dismissed it as “straight trash.”

“The Idol was really a waste of everyone’s time but this is what happen when men take over tv shows that wasn’t their business in the first place,” tweeted Darby Shaw, referencing Sam Levinson replacing original director Amy Seimetz.

Many were left confused by pop singer Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp)’s flip-flopping affections for abusive guru Tedros (Abel Tesfaye). “I’m confused when did this jump happen in the show to where Joseline hates Tedros also why is she still letting him around her if she hates him?” tweeted @cianf8 as the finale kicked off with Jocelyn ordering Tedros out of her house.

The Idol was really a waste of everyone’s time but this is what happen when men take over tv shows that wasn’t their business in the first place. — darby shaw. (@martyrculture) July 3, 2023

“I can’t be the only one who feels like we skipped a bunch of narrative between last week’s episode & tonight’s finale. Last weekend, Jocelyn was excusing Tedros’ abusive past & now she’s done with his B.S.,” wrote Andre Clemons, who also called the finale “straight trash.”

Others found the finale “rushed” and many, thanks to a misleading article about a “missing episode,” felt like the show had left out some crucial details. The show was originally going to be six episodes under Seimetz, but was always five with Levinson in charge.

Viewer @swifts_dany called the series “the worst show I’ve ever watched, saying, “I can tell the diameter of lily rose depp‘s nipples but i don’t know the show‘s story.”

And others riffed on variations of “The Idol really just turned out to be 5 hours of… “Rachel Sennott trying to be a responsible friend who was constantly humiliated by The Weeknd,” b) “he Weeknd dressed up like a vampire-Jedi from SPIRIT HALLOWEEN saying some freaky-boi stuff.”

Read more choice tweets below.

I’m confused when did this jump happen in the show to where Joseline hates Tedros also why is she still letting him around her if she hates him 🤔 #THEIDOL #TheIdolHBO — Cian (@cianf8) July 3, 2023

#THEIDOL finale feels so rushed, I don’t know how we got to this point where Jocelyn and Tedros are butting heads like this. — Dory Jackson (@dory_jackson) July 3, 2023

This finale actually started this episode with such promise…and then took a sharp left turn into straight trash… #TheIdol — Andre Clemons (@ANDRECthatsme) July 3, 2023

All that controversy and #THEIDOL really just turned out to be 5 hours of Rachel Sennott trying to be a responsible friend who was constantly humiliated by The Weeknd. pic.twitter.com/FRNP5EocLr — Albert Pritchard (@Al_YourPal) July 3, 2023

All episodes of “The Idol” are now streaming on Max.