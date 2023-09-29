The annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour” TV special has changed networks. After a decade airing on The CW, this year’s special will air Dec. 21 on ABC, which is also taking over as the exclusive brand partner for the full tour.

Touring performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more. Tour dates include Tampa, Florida; Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, explains, “Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we’re excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season.”

“This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists,” he continued. “We’re thrilled with this year’s artists, and we can’t wait to see them put on a great show.”

The partnership between iHeartMedia and ABC will span several years. As John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said, “The biggest holiday music event in America is coming to ABC for the first time. Viewers will have a front-row seat to experience this multicity tour as it rolls across the country.”

This is also Capital One’s 9th consecutive year as the presenting partner for the Jingle Ball Tour. Eligible cardholders will have the opportunity to get priority access to tickets and exclusive experiences through the Capital One presale.

The presale begins Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. local time and ends on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. local time. General public tickets go on sale on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. local time.

All 10 cities on the tour are partnering with The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, “a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives.”

Meredith Seacrest Leach, executive director and COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, said, “The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honored to partner with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its 10th year. iHeart’s ongoing support allows us to continue expanding in children’s hospitals across the country, bringing creative and engaging experiences to patients and families when they need it most.”

“iHeart has been a key partner of ours, and we are forever grateful for their continued investment in the foundation,” Seacrest added.