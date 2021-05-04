‘The Irregulars’ Canceled by Netflix After 1 Season

“The Irregulars” has been canceled by Netflix after one season, TheWrap has learned.

The Sherlock Holmes drama, which launched March 26, came in at No. 1 on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD rankings the week after it premiered. That put it above Disney+ Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in Week 2.

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and set in Victorian London, “The Irregulars” follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

“The Irregulars” stars Thaddea Graham as Bea, Jojo Macari as Billy, Darci Shaw as Jessie, Harrison Osterfield as Leo, Mckell David as Spike, Royce Pierreson as Dr. John Watson and Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Sherlock Holmes.

The show was created by Tom Bidwell (“Watership Down,” “My Mad Fat Diary”) who executive produced alongside Drama Republic’s Jude Liknaitzky (“My Mad Fat Diary,” “Doctor Foster”) and Greg Brenman (“Peaky Blinders,” “The Honourable Woman”). Rebecca Hodgson is a producer. Johnny Allan (“Endeavour”) is lead director, with Joss Agnew (“The Split,” “Poldark”) and Weronika Tofilska (“Last Train”) also directing episodes.

“I hope the audience won’t go in expecting to see a very traditional adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s work because this isn’t that,” Bidwell said in a Netflix-provided Q&A before the series launched. “We don’t intend to be that and we’re not protecting the canon: we’re taking elements and twisting and turning them. Our inspirations were things like ‘The X-Files,’ where there are really exciting ‘monsters of the week’. We also looked at a lot of horror films: Stephen King was a huge reference point for us. I think Stephen King has that kind of characterfulness, weirdness, darkness but also the story is so important, it’s not just about shocking people – it’s about telling really good stories.”

Deadline first reported the news that “The Irregulars” had been canceled at Netflix.