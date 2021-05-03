‘League of Legends’ Animated Series Set at Netflix

Netflix and “League of Legends” creator Riot Games are teaming up for an animated event series set in the world of the popular video game, the streaming service revealed Monday. Titled “Arcane,” the series is set to premiere this fall.

The show, which marks Riot Games’ first-ever television series, is set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun. Per its description, “the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions — and the power that will tear them apart.”

Based on Riot’s “League of Legends” IP, “Arcane” is developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

No additional details were given about talent involved with the animated series or a specific launch date, but a teaser video was released in connection with the announcement. Readers can get their first look at the series via the clip in the tweet at the bottom of the page.

“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, ‘Arcane,'” Dominique Bazay, director of original animation for Netflix, said in a statement. “The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Shauna Spenley, global president of entertainment at Riot Games, added: “‘Arcane’ was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in ‘League of Legends.’ Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

“Arcane” is just the latest TV series based on a video game in the works at Netflix, which is also adapting “Resident Evil,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Splinter Cell” and more popular IPs into small-screen projects.