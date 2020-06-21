‘The King’s Man’ Trailer Promises a ‘Refined but Brutal’ Origin Story for the Kingsmen (Video)

Ralph Fiennes suits up and spills blood in upcoming “Kingsmen” prequel

| June 21, 2020 @ 11:03 AM

20th Century Studios’ new trailer for “The King’s Man,” the upcoming prequel to the “Kingsmen” films, shows how the secret British spy agency came to be in the midst of the death and destruction of World War I.

The trailer features Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford, who brings his idealistic son Conrad (Matthew Goode) into the Kingsmen in much the same way that Harry Hart would take Eggsy under his wing nearly a century later. With the help of fellow agents like the sophisticated Polly (Gemma Atherton), the Duke and Conrad must foil a plan by the world’s worst tyrants to exterminate millions of people, with Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) serving as the Duke’s biggest foe.

Also Read: 'The King's Man' Pushed 7 Months to September 2020

While the green band trailer doesn’t show any of the over-the-top gore that “Kingsmen” has become famous for, the stylized fight scenes and tracking shot of a torpedo sinking a battleship is a pretty good sign that the shift to an early 20th century setting isn’t going to change what made the series a cult hit.

The film was originally set for release in November last year but was pushed back to February 2020 and again to this September after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its remaining slate of films.

Series creator Matthew Vaughn returns as director, producer and co-writer, sharing screenplay credit with Karl Gajdusek. The film also stars Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance. It is set to hit theaters on Sept. 18.

Watch the trailer in the clip above.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie Getty Images
  • beatles peter jackson Photo Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.
1 of 66

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE