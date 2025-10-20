‘The Kitchen’ to Close Up Shop After Nearly a Dozen Years on Food Network

“The Kitchen” is getting out of the weekend talk show business, as Food Network has canceled the series nearly a dozen years after its initial January 2014 debut.

Hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and Alex Guarnaschelli will air their final episode on Dec. 13.

“For over a decade Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” Warner Bros. Discovery Head of Content and Food Betsy Ayala said in a Monday statement. “Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but we’ve got 12 years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”

The series was twice nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015 — Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design and Outstanding Talk Show/Informative. Original series co-host Marcela Valladolid left the show in 2017.

“The Kitchen” is produced by Garden Slate Productions for Food Network.