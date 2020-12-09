‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 Adds Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne as Guest Stars

Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison and Griffin Dunne are set to guest star on Season 2 of Showtime’s “The L Word: Generation Q,” the premium cable network announced Wednesday.

O’Donnell, who most recently starred on Showtime’s “SMILF,” will play Carrie, a brash and kindhearted public defender who is thrust into Bette’s (Jennifer Beals) life and quickly gets under her skin. Faison will play Tom, a self-deprecating editor who works with Alice (Leisha Hailey). Dunne will play Isaac, one of the biggest international art mega-dealers who Bette comes to know.

In addition to the three guest stars, Showtime has also promoted Jordan Hull, who appeared on the first season as Bette’s daughter Angie, to series regular for Season 2.

Season 2 is currently in production in Los Angeles and is set to premiere on Showtime next year.

A sequel to the original “L Word” series, “Generation Q” has followed the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi), as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with “L Word” creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, in addition to original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.