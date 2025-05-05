Yes, That Was Josh Peck in ‘The Last of Us’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Last of Us” Season 2, Episode 4.

That was not a trick of the light, Josh Peck did in fact have a quick cameo in “The Last of Us.”

The actor appeared in a quick scene to open up Season 2, Episode 4 of the HBO adaptation. Like many people in the post-apocalyptic landscape of “The Last of Us,” the “Drake and Josh” alum is not long to survive but his appearance is likely to turn some heads and raise some eyebrows.

Here’s what you need to know about Peck’s cameo.

Who does Josh Peck play in “The Last of Us”

Peck is part of a flashback to 2018 and plays an unnamed FEDRA soldier. He spends most of his screen time telling a crude story to the other members of his squad while riding in the back of a military vehicle. This isn’t just a bit of flavor to flesh out the world — it’s to introduce a new character that will stand between Ellie (Bella Ramsay) and her revenge plot.

Peck’s character is interrupted by Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), the leader of the squad. He tells the truck to stop while he and another soldier get out the back. Another group of survivors, led by a woman, are waiting for Isaac. The two shake hands – clearly working together on a deal — before Isaac turns back to the truck, drops in a couple grenades and slams the door shut. Peck’s character and the rest of his squad are all stuck inside and killed.

What other cameos has “The Last of Us” featured?

Most of the cameos in “The Last of Us” up to this point have been honoring the many voice actors who worked on the game. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker (who voiced Ellie and Joel) appeared as Ellie’s mom and a member of David’s cannibal crew respectively. Laura Bailey (who voiced Abby in “The Last of Us Part II”) played a Firefly nurse and Jeffrey Pierce (who voiced Tommy) played Perry — the second-in-command for Kathleen’s (Melanie Lynskey) rebels.

Johnson also appeared in a way in Season 2. The song “Through the Valley” that played through the credits at the end of Episode 2 was performed by the actress.

Wright playing Isaac joins Season 1’s Merle Dandridge as an actor who voiced their character in the game and reprised their role for the show. Dandridge appeared in the first season as Marlene.

“The Last of Us” airs Sundays on HBO and Max.