‘The Last of Us’: Here’s the Significance of the Song at the End of That Heartbreaking Episode

Note: The following contains “The Last of Us” Season 2 Episode 2 spoilers.

“The Last of Us” Season 2 Episode 2 featured the big moment many fans of the game were waiting for/dreading – Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) death. But the song at the end of the episode has special meaning for fans of the game.

The moment plays out similarly to the game. Joel stumbles across Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) while out on a run and trying to avoid a herd of infected. Abby convinces Joel to come shelter with her and her people at a nearby ski lodge. Once he’s there they pull guns on him, and Abby explains that the doctor Joel killed at the Firefly base to break Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out was her dad – and she wants revenge.

Abby spends undetermined minutes beating and kicking Joel to the sickening dismay of her friends who agreed to help her. Eventually Ellie stumbles into the lodge and finds Joel laying bloody on the ground. She’s brought to the ground and is forced to watch as Abby slams the shaft of a broken golf club into his throat.

The episode ends with Ellie and Dina (Isabella Merced) heading back to Jackson – which suffered its own brutal attack by an infected horde – pulling Joel’s body behind them.

The credits following feature a song, and singer, that have special relevance to fans of “The Last of Us.” Here’s why the choice is an important one.

What is the song that plays during the credits?

The song is called “Through the Valley” which is also the title of the episode. It’s a cover of a song originally written and performed by Shawn James.

Who is singing the song?

The song used in the episode is performed by Ashley Johnson. Johnson was the voice actor and motion capture performer for Ellie throughout both “The Last of Us” video games. She also appeared in the HBO adaptation in Season 1 in a flashback as Ellie’s mom.

Why is the song relevant?

“Through the Valley” was not only sung by the lead voice actor from the video game series but the performance was also used to announce “The Last of Us Part II” before its release. Johnson sang the song for the trailer as well when the trailer dropped way back in 2016.

Watch the reveal trailer