‘The Last of Us’: Why Does Ellie Put Coffee Beans on Joel’s Grave?

Spoilers ahead for “The Last of Us” Season 2, Episode 3

By now, the cat’s out of the bag. “The Last of Us” has killed off Pedro Pascal’s Joel. And the rest of this season will chronicle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and the rest of Jackson as they try to cope with that loss.

However, one of the ways Ellie remembers her late father figure may be a bit confusing to fans who’ve only watched the show. Here’s what those coffee beans mean and who exactly the mysterious Seraphites are.

Why does Ellie put coffee beans on Joel’s grave?

Coffee plays a bigger role in the games than in the show. Often, when Joel and Ellie are in a place that has a coffee pot or used to sell coffee, Joel will make a comment about missing it since the beverage has become a luxury after the Cordyceps infection. When Ellie does eventually try coffee, she complains about it being too bitter.

Ellie leaving beans on Joel’s grave is a sign of respect to her late father figure. But more than that, it’s a touching and personal tribute that calls back to happy memories with Joel.

What are the Seraphites?

Every post-apocalyptic world needs its own cult, and that’s what the Seraphites are in “The Last of Us.” After the Cordyceps outbreak, the Seraphite Prophet had a vision and told people that there could be a utopia in this new world. She quickly gained a following, becoming a martyr after she was captured and killed by W.L.F., also known as the Washington Liberation Front. If you need a refresher, that’s Abby’s (Kaitlyn Dever) sect.

Originally, the Prophet (who was unnamed in the games) told her followers that they could find utopia in this new and terrifying world by denouncing physical pleasure and modern technology. But following her murder, the religion devolved, becoming more violent and encouraging male members to take many wives. The Seraphites are often at war with W.L.F. with the members of the militia organization often insultingly calling them “Scars.” That’s the complex hell Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) are walking into as they enter Seattle.

In the second game, Ellie and Dina don’t interact with the Seraphites too often aside from occasionally having to kill a camp of them. But the religious cult plays a major role in Abby’s storyline.

