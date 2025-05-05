‘The Last of Us’ Season 2: Who Are the Scars?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Last of Us” Season 2, Episode 4.

The Scars are going to be a problem for Ellie (Bella Ramsay) and Dina (Isabela Merced) in Seattle.

“The Last of Us” Season 2, Episode 4, put the pair squarely in Seattle and right in the middle of a civil war between the Washington Liberation Front — which Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) is a part of — and the religious zealots known as The Scars. The two groups have been battling it out in the city for some time, but while the more militaristic WLF seems pretty cut and dry, the more primitive cult seems to be holding their own in the fight.

Here is what you need to know about The Scars and the enigmatic woman who leads them.

Who Are the Scars?

The Scars are one of the main factions battling it out for control of Seattle. They are known internally as Seraphites, a religious cult that was formed in 2013 or 2014 by a woman known as The Prophet. While they are in a pitched civil war with the Washington Liberation Front, the Scars actually live on an island just off the coast of Seattle.

The group is most recognizable from the scars on their faces. This is an initiation ritual for those wanting to follow the Prophet’s teachings. It was originally meant to show the imperfections of humanity. Many Scars can also be heard mumbling a common mantra of the group: “We are imperfect beings, and we make ourselves imperfect in her eyes.”

Who Is the Prophet?

The Prophet remains a bit of a mystery. She is the unnamed founder of the group who had a vision shortly after the Cordyceps outbreak of a post post-apocalypse utopia. She founded the Seraphites to bring her dream into reality.

At some point before the start of Season 2, the WLF captured the Prophet and executed her. This didn’t do any favors for a hoped ceasefire in Seattle between the warring groups, but the Scar Elders continued on with her teachings as their followers continued to grow.

“The Last of Us” airs Sundays on HBO and Max.