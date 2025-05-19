‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, Episode 6: Who Plays Eugene?

Spoilers ahead for “The Last of Us” Season 2, Episode 6

If you’ve been missing Joel (Pedro Pascal) in “The Last of Us,” then the latest episode of Season 2 is for you. “The Price” treats fans to not one but two flashbacks centered around the fan favorite. And one of those blasts from the past includes a scene that’s new to people who have played the game.

Teenage Joel isn’t the only treat Episode 6 has in store. Wondering who plays Eugene, the husband of Joel’s therapist whom he had to kill? Here’s what you need to know.

Who plays Eugene in ‘The Last of Us’?

That would be Joe Pantoliano. Eugene is first mentioned in Season 2’s premiere as Gail’s (Catherine O’Hara) late husband. But it’s only in Episode 6 that we learn what happened to him.

While Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) were on her first patrol for her 19th birthday, they came across Eugene, who was bitten by an Infected. The rules of the apocalypse are simple: He has a bite, so he has to die. But Eugene begged Joel and Ellie to let him return to the outer edge of Jackson before they killed him so he could say goodbye to Gail. Instead of honoring his last request, Joel led Eugene to a gorgeous lake before pulling the trigger, a move that infuriated Ellie.

Previously, Pantoliano starred in “Memento” as Teddy, “The Matrix” as Cypher and “The Fugitive” as Cosmo Renfro. His more recent roles include appearances in “Dexter: Original Sin” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Gail (Catherine O’Hara) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) in “The Last of Us” Season 2 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Who does Tony Dalton play in ‘The Last of Us’?

Dalton plays Javier Miller, Joel and Tommy’s father. Javier appeared in a flashback at the beginning of “The Price.” A younger Joel (Andrew Diaz) tried to take credit for buying drugs, but his father stopped him, quickly figuring out the truth: It was Tommy (David Miranda) who was trying to buy drugs. When Joel noticed things getting heated between his younger brother and the dealer, he stepped in and started fighting.

When the tension escalated with his father, Joel warned, “You’re not going to hurt him.”

Javier then told Joel a story about how his father hit him after he was caught stealing a candy bar. The attack was so severe, Javier’s jaw had to be wired shut. “OK, yeah I’ve hit you. And I’ve hit Tommy. But never like that,” Javier told Joel. “Maybe I go to far. I don’t know. But I’m doing a little better than my father did. When it’s your turn, I hope you do a little better than me.” It’s a rare glimpse into how protective Joel has always felt toward the people he loves that helps explain his devotion to Ellie.

Previously, Dalton starred as Lalo Salamanca in “Better Call Saul.” He’s also appeared as Jack Duquesne, aka Swordsman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in “Hawkeye” and “Daredevil: Born Again.”