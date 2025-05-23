‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Finale Scenes Leak on TikTok Ahead of Episode’s Debut

“The Last of Us” Season 2 finale has started leaking online. Footage from Episode 7 of “The Last of Us” started popping up on Thursday night — days before its intended release Sunday, May 25.

Among the scenes leaked — which won’t be descriptively spoiled here — was the final shot of the episode. Some viewers who purchased the season through Apple briefly gained access to the finale in advance, according to media reports. The issue was fixed but not before some eagle-eyed fans noticed and recorded scenes that made their way onto TikTok and Twitter.

A spokesperson for HBO declined to comment on the leak.

This all acts as a bit of deja vu for “The Last of Us” franchise. Back in 2020, “The Last of Us Part II” — which Season 2 partially adapted — leaked online. The hotly anticipated game was set to be released in the spring but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was pushed to later in the year which unfortunately led to much of the game leaking early. Among moments from the game that were seen early was the major early death that was featured at the beginning of Season 2.

HBO itself is no stranger to leaks either. Just last summer, the Season 2 finale of “House of the Dragon” also leaked on TikTok and Twitter. The leaks occurred despite numerous precautions including not giving out advance screeners. It marked the second time in as many seasons the “Game of Thrones” prequel suffered a leak.

HBO later confirmed the “House of the Dragon” Season 2 leak resulted from an “unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.”

“The Last of Us” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO and Max.