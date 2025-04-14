‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Out?

“The Last of Us,” one of TV’s biggest and most popular shows, makes its long-awaited return this week.

HBO’s acclaimed video game adaptation will be coming back from its 2+ year hiatus with a bigger budget, scope, cast and even more emotionally punishing material for it to mine, thanks to 2020’s “The Last of Us Part II.” The series’ second season ranks high as one of the most anticipated TV premieres of the year and — as those familiar with its source material will be the first to tell you — it is primed to start even more conversations than “The Last of Us” Season 1.

Here is everything you need to know about how, when and where you can watch “The Last of Us” Season 2.

When does “The Last of Us” Season 2 premiere?

“The Last of Us” Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 13.

How can I watch “The Last of Us”?

“The Last of Us” airs on HBO and streams exclusively on Max.

What time do episodes air and stream?

New episodes of “The Last of Us” Season 2 air on HBO at 6 p.m. PT and become simultaneously available to stream on Max.

When do new episodes come out?

“The Last of Us” Season 2 is two episodes shorter than the HBO series’ first. Its seven episodes will be released weekly on Sundays, in keeping with HBO’s usual, preferred release strategy. You can find the season’s full episodic schedule below:

Episode 1 — April 13

Episode 2 — April 20

Episode 3 — April 27

Episode 4 — May 4

Episode 5 — May 11

Episode 6 — May 18

Episode 7 — May 25

What is “The Last of Us” Season 2 about?

“The Last of Us” Season 2 picks up five years after the events of the show’s first. It follows Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) as they find themselves beset by a dangerous group of soldiers — led by the young, driven Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) — and haunted by the lies and potential revelations that were first introduced at the end of “The Last of Us” Season 1.

Who is in the “Last of Us” Season 2 cast?

“The Last of Us” Season 2 is, once again, led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The former is best known for his turns as Oberyn Martell in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Din Djarin in Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian,” while the latter is known for their breakout turn as Lyanna Mormont in “Game of Thrones.” The two are joined this time by returning “Last of Us” stars Gabriel Luna (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) and Rutina Wesley (“True Blood”).

The season will also introduce new cast members Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”), Young Mazino (“Beef”), Isabela Merced (“Alien: Romulus”), Danny Ramirez (“Captain America: Brave New World”), Ariela Barer (“How to Blow Up a Pipeline”), Tati Gabrielle (“Uncharted”), Spencer Lord (“Family Law”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”).

Watch the trailer: