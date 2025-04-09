‘The Last of Us’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at HBO

Just days before the Season 2 premiere of “The Last of Us,” the post-apocalyptic drama series based on the Naughty Dog and PlayStation video game franchise has been greenlit for a third installment.

This was something of a safe bet, given that showrunner Craig Mazin and co-executive producer Neil Druckmann have previously discussed their plans to continue the story with two additional seasons. Nevertheless it’s a big vote of confidence as the hit series returns.

Seasons 2 and 3 are based “The Last of Us: Part II,” the 2020 sequel game that picks up with Joel and Ellie five years after the events of Season 1. The pair, portrayed by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively, are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley return as Joel’s brother Tommy and Tommy’s wife Maria. New additions in Season 2 include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and Jeffrey Wright reprising his role as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars as Joel’s therapist Gail.

“It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of The Last of Us is,” HBO Drama head Francesca Orsi said in a statement. Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.”

The series, which is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

“We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew,” Mazin said. “We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season three!”

“To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions,” Druckmann added. “On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We’re thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us!”

Other executive producers include Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. Halley Gross, who co-wrote “The Last of Us: Part II,” serves as a writer/co-executive producer on Season 2. Production companies on the series include PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Season 2 premieres April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will premiere every Sunday.