“The Last of Us” Season 1 finale hit another series high with 8.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen and first party data.

Sunday evening’s episode, titled “Look for the Light,” saw a slight uptick in viewers compared to last week’s penultimate episode, which hit a series high with 8.1 million viewers across its linear and HBO Max platforms.

The finale episode also marked a 74.5% increase from the January series premiere, which became HBO’s second-largest debut behind “House of the Dragon” since “Boardwalk Empire” premiered on the network in 2010 with 4.7 million viewers.

As if this viewership wasn’t evidence enough, HBO has already renewed the series for a second season, with creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann revealing that they may take multiple seasons to adapt the more sprawling story of the video game sequel “The Last of Us Part II.” Which means HBO could have a couple more seasons of this fresh hit on their hands.

Currently averaging 40 million viewers in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. for its first episode as well as 30.4 million viewers across its first six episodes, the drama has become the most-watched show on HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America to date.

The season’s third episode, which was lauded for its tender storytelling led by Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman, brought in 6.4 million viewers across platforms, which marked a 37% jump from the show’s premiere and a 12% increase from Episode 2.

Aside from stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, other notable Season 1 cast includes Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv and Merle Dandrige, who reprises her role from the video game as resistance leader Marlene. Nico Parker, Bartlett, Offerman, Storm Reid and Jeffrey Pierce also guest starred in the HBO drama’s first season.

Hailing from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Additional executive producers include Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lam.

HBO will air a featurette with behind-the-scenes footage of the making of “The Last of Us” March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and the clip with be attached to Episode 9 on HBO Max.

“The Last of Us” Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on HBO Max.