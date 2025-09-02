‘Rocketman’ Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to Direct ‘The League of Gentlemen’ Remake for Paramount | Exclusive

“Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher is attached to direct a remake of “The League of Gentlemen” for Paramount Pictures, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

While details are being kept under wraps, the movie is a modern take based on the original 1960 heist film. “Moana 2” writer Bek Smith wrote the script for the remake.

The project was previously set up at Skydance, prior to the merger.

The original “The League of Gentlemen” was a British heist action comedy directed by Basil Dearden that starred Jack Hawkins, Nigel Patrick, Roger Livesey and Richard Attenborough. The film is based on John Boland’s 1958 novel of the same name.

“The League of Gentlemen” centered on former officers of the British Army, who plan a bank robbery in the city of London. They raid an army training camp in Dorset to get the weapons they need, and frame the Irish Republican Army (IRA) for the raid.

Dalia Ibelhauptaitė, Michael Attenborough and Emma Forbes are attached as executive producers.

Flecther previously directed 2019’s Elton John biopic “Rocketman” for Paramount, which starred Taron Egerton in the title role and grossed $195.3 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. Other credits include directing 2023’s “Ghosted” for Apple TV+, and replacing Bryan Singer as director on 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” also for Paramount.

Flecther is repped by CAA. Smith is repped by Verve.