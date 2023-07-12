The new trailer for Universal’s romantic comedy “The List” teases Halston Sage and Christian Navarro finding love in a hopeless place – Los Angeles.

Abby (Sage) wasn’t expecting to add Jake (Navarro) to her dating itinerary, but after a rough breakup leads to her building a list of celebrity “free passes” and traveling to Los Angeles to court the rich and famous, his ambition and charm catches her off guard and flips her expectations of love on their head.

The romcom charts Abby’s personal reinvention when her fiancé cheats on her and sleeps with a celebrity on his “free pass” list. She and her best friend Chloe (Chrissie Fit) then come up with Abby’s own celebrity list of men to sleep with. But while tracking down a leading Hollywood man type, a waiter named Jake has her rethinking exactly what she’s looking for in a partner.

“Everybody has a fantasy about spending the night with a celebrity,” Jake tells Abby on the beach. “But finding someone to spend the rest of your life with — that’s the fantasy.”

Produced by Nickel City Pictures and directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo (“All These Small Moments”), “The List” will be available on digital Aug. 22. Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo (“Black-ish,” “Crowded,” “Hot in Cleveland”) wrote the script.

In addition to Sage (“Paper Towns,” “Before I Fall,” “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”), Navarro (“13 Reasons Why”) and Fit (“Pitch Perfect 2,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Teen Beach Movie”), the film costars Gregg Sulkin (“Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Pretty Smart”) and Clark Backo (“Letterkenny”). Bachelor franchise contestant Nick Viall also makes a cameo.