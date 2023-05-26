Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) and Ariel (Halle Bailey) explore the surface world. (Disney)
Disney's live adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" swims into theaters this weekend.
The film stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, a spirited and adventurous mermaid who has only know life under the sea. Her friends include Flounder, a shy tropical fish and Scuttle, a diving bird who provides lots of laughs.
Melissa McCarthy plays the evil sea witch Ursula, while Javier Bardem plays the noble Triton. As with many Disney tales, there's a handsome prince, played by British actor Jonah Hauer-King.
Halle Bailey as Ariel
The youngest daughter of King Triton who dreams of being part of the surface world. Her life is irrevocably changed when she comes to the rescue of an injured prince.
Halle Bailey is a Grammy nominated singer/songwriter best know for being one half of the duo Chloe X Halle (along with her sister, Chloe Bailey).
Jonah Hauer-King as Eric
The son of Queen Selina and a prince who is saved from drowning by a mysterious girl.
Hauer-King is best known for starring in several TV miniseries, including "Howard's End," "Little Women" and "World on Fire."
Melissa McCarthy as Ursula
A powerful sea witch whose lower body is an octopus who seeks to steal Ariel's voice.
Melissa McCarthy is a comedian who has had memorable turns in "Mike & Molly" (for which she won an Emmy), "Bridesmaids" (for which she was nominated for an Oscar) and "Identity Theft."
Awkwafina as Scuttle
A female diving bird (changed from a male seagull from the animated film) and a friend of Ariel's who incorrectly describes the surface world.
Awkwafina (Nora Lum) is a rapper/actress who has starred in "Ocean's 8," "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Farewell" (for which she won a Golden Globe), and "Shang-Chi."
Daveed Diggs as Sebastian
A crab and loyal servant of King Triton who keeps a close eye on Ariel.
Diggs originated the dual role of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in "Hamilton," for which he won a Tony Award. He's gone on to star in "Snowpiercer."
Jacob Tremblay as Flounder
A tropical fish who is Ariel's best friend.
Jacob Tremblay is best known for his role in "Room" opposite Brie Larson. He was just 7-years-old when he was cast and became the youngest actor to be nominated for a SAG Award for Supporting Actor.
Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina
A new character to the film, she is the protective mother of Prince Eric.
Dumezweni is best known for her theatrical work in productions including award-winning roles in "A Raisin in the Sun" and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." She recently appeared in the Netflix series "The Watcher."
Javier Bardem as King Triton
The ruler of the sea who is fiercely protective of his daughters, particularly Ariel, the youngest. He wields a glowing trident.
Javier Bardem won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2007 for his role in "No Country For Old Men." He has also earned Oscar nominations for his roles in "Before Night Falls", "Bitiful" and "Being the Ricardos."