Disney just released its first full trailer for “The Little Mermaid,” and the footage has created a massive wave of reactions online.

“Stunning” and “amazing” were just some of the ways Halle Bailey’s “The Little Mermaid” was described after the film’s first full-length trailer dropped during the 95th Academy Awards Sunday. The movie stars Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Simone Ashley Jacob Tremblay, David Diggs, Lin-Manuel, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem and more.

As social media always does, it reacted with some responses praising the film, while others shared their criticisms of it.

“Y’all that ‘little mermaid’ trailer was everything! @HalleBailey looked absolutely stunning as Ariel and I can’t wait to watch!” one Twitter user wrote.

Some users weren’t too happy with it, saying Bailey’s film “deserved better.” And other users cracked underwater jokes at James Cameron, who is nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

And others responded negatively to Disney taking the opportunity to showcase the trailer during the Oscars, which is airing on Disney-owned ABC.

“Disney only aired that ‘Little Mermaid’ promo because they’re terrified of losing Memorial Day weekend to THE MACHINE,” said one user.

“I wonder if the Oscars promised Disney they’d do this ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ promo so that ABC would let them present all 24 categories live,” questioned another.

Is Disney making up for ‘The Little Mermaid’ ad by allowing this Warner Bros. promo? #Oscars,” the tweets continued.

Just like its 1989 predecessor, this new modern take will center on Ariel the mermaid, whose yearning to live a life on land leads her to swap her fins for legs and feet all to win over the heart of Prince Eric. The new version was directed by Rob Marshall (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and features songs from original composer Alan Menken, and the late songwriter Howard Ashman. New songs for the film will come from Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Here are some of the noteworthy reactions to that trailer. “The Little Mermaid” opens exclusively in theaters May 26.

