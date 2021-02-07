‘The Little Things’ Stays No. 1 With $2.1 Million as Pandemic Box Office Enters February

Super Bowl weekend has historically been a slow weekend for the box office, but COVID-19 has made it slower than ever as only two films, Warner Bros.’ “The Little Things” and Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Croods: A New Age” grossed over $1 million this weekend.

“The Little Things” will stay No. 1 in its second weekend with $2.1 million grossed in its second weekend for a 10-day total of $7.7 million. “Croods,” which is in its 11th weekend in theaters, continues its impressive hold despite being available on PVOD for the past two months with $1.7 million grossed, giving it a domestic total of $46 million and a global total of $147.6 million.

Open Road’s “The Marksman” is in third with $950,000, giving it a total of $9 million after four weekends. Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” is fourth, falling below $1 million with $905,000 grossed for a domestic total of $40.3 million and a global total of $154 million. Sony’s “Monster Hunter” completes the top 5 with $585,000 in its eighth weekend and a total of $11.8 million after eight weekends.

