With “The Long Walk” about to hit theaters on Sept. 12, Lionsgate is amping fans up by introducing a walking challenge for audiences. The film studio is holding a special screening where moviegoers will have to keep walking on a treadmill if they want to see the entire movie.

That’s right, if you don’t keep up a pace that’s faster than 3 mph, then you’ll have to leave the theater — even if the movie isn’t over.

“If they stop, they will be pulled from the screening and escorted out of the theater,” a press release for the activation reportedly reads. The screening will take place at the Culver Theater on Saturday, Aug. 30, where a theater house has replaced all of the seating with treadmills.

The studio’s challenge plays into the dystopian horror’s overall plot, which follows 50 teen boys who have been selected or volunteered to participate in an annual, televised walking contest. They all must keep walking at a pace of 3 mph or they’ll be shot, but they do get three warnings. The must keep walking until only one competitor is left.

The film was adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

Down for the challenge? Sadly, the participants have already been chosen, per Dexerto. Nevertheless, the event is definitely driving up some excitement and anticipation for the film.

“This is kinda fun marketing idea,” Patrick Schwarzenegger said in an X post, seemingly excited at the unique task tied to the film’s release. “I can’t wait to watch this movie — looks awesome.”

This is kinda fun marketing idea. I cant wait to watch this movie – looks awesome https://t.co/WQKOU1GK43 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) August 29, 2025

The film is approximately an hour and 48 minutes long The prize for the winner(s) is just that you were able to see the entire movie. “The Long Walk” releases in theaters, where you’ll be able to sit down, on Sept. 12.