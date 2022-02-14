‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ Hits Theaters in Early April

Tolkien Fans are in for a packed year, and it’s starting earlier than expected. New Line and Warner Bros. announced Monday that “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” its upcoming animated film directed by Kenji Kamiyama, will land in Theaters April 12.

The film, per the official announcement, “explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth’s most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan – Helm Hammerhand.”

Animation is still underway on the film; voice cast will be announced soon.

Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, co-screenwriter for the original “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies, executive produced the film, which was produced by Joseph Chou (“Blade Runner: Black Lotus” TV series). It was written by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, based on a script from Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews. In addition Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor and well-regarded Tolkien

illustrator John Howe are also involved.

“I’m in awe of the creative talent who have come together to bring this epic, heart-pounding story to life, from the mastery of Kenji Kamiyama to a truly stellar cast. I cannot wait to share this adventure with fans of cinema everywhere,” Boyens said.

“The ‘Lord of the Rings’ films took Tolkien’s masterwork to new cinematic heights and inspired a generation. It’s a gift to be able to revisit Middle-earth with many of the same creative visionaries and the talented Kenji Kamiyama at the helm. This will be an epic portrayal unlike anything audiences have ever seen,” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group said.