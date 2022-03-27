Paramount’s “The Lost City” is off to a good start at the box office, taking No. 1 from Warner Bros./DC’s “The Batman” with a $31 million opening weekend from 4,253 theaters.



In a post-shutdown theatrical market where box office success has been defined by films that won the interest of men under 35, “The Lost City” has renewed hope that audiences in other demographics will show up to theaters even during the pandemic when studios offer quality material that isn’t a big blockbuster.



It’s also a victory for one of the film’s stars, Channing Tatum, who already drew strong turnout from women last month with his previous film “Dog” and like that title was heavily involved in social media promotion for “The Lost City.”



With stars like Tatum and Sandra Bullock in lead roles, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt in supporting positions and plenty of on-location shooting, “The Lost City” had a much bigger production budget than most romantic comedies with a reported $68-70 million spend and still has work to do to reach theatrical profitability.



But “The Lost City” has also earned generally positive audience and critical reception with a B+ on CinemaScore, 61% recommend rating on Postrak and Rotten Tomatoes score of 76% critics and 85% audience. With “Morbius,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Ambulance” being the major new releases for early April, “The Lost City” will remain as a unique offering in movie theaters, which combined with word-of-mouth could allow it to leg out to $100 million domestic.



More to come…