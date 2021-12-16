The first trailer for “The Lost City” has arrived, offering a first look at Paramount’s adventure comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

“The Lost City” stars Bullock as a reclusive novelist of popular romance-adventure books who gets stuck on a book tour with her handsome cover model, played by Tatum. But he’s taken on the idea of the hero character a bit too seriously, and when Bullock is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who believes a treasure and a lost, jungle city from one of her books is real, Tatum has to race off to save her in a similar romantic adventure.

Bullock, Tatum and Radcliffe are joined in “The Lost City” by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang, and the first look at the film also reveals a cameo by none other than Brad Pitt as they together outrun an explosion. Pitt and Bullock actually traded cameos, as Bullock has a small role in next year’s Pitt-starring actioner “Bullet Train.”

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee direct from a screenplay by Oren Uziel and Dana Fox and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee.

Paramount Pictures will release “The Lost City” in theaters on March 25. Check out the first trailer above.

The official synopsis for “The Lost City” reads as follows:

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”