WGA-nominated comedians, actors and writers Kenny and Keith Lucas (The Lucas Bros) will write and star in a semi-autobiographical comedy about their lives as identical twins in Newark, N.J. Judd Apatow will produce the as-yet-untitled film through his Apatow Productions banner for Universal, the company announced on Wednesday.

Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel (“The Grinder”) are set to co-write.

The Lucas Bros’ new project comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed Warner Bros. film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” for which they wrote the story. The duo have been nominated for a 2021 WGA Award for Best Original Screenplay for the drama, which centers on the assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton.

Along with their new film with Apatow, the Lucas Bros are writing and will star in Seth MacFarlane’s reimagining of the 1984 movie “Revenge of the Nerds.” They also have an upcoming comedy feature with Lord and Miller, which will reunite the two duos after the Lucas Bros appeared in Lord and Miller’s “22 Jump Street” back in 2014.

