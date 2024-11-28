‘The Madness’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in Netflix’s Conspiracy Thriller?

Colman Domingo delivers a modern-day “The Fugitive”-style paranoid thriller with Netflix’s new limited series “The Madness.” The “Rustin” and “Euphoria” star takes on the role of Muncie Daniels, a lauded CNN commentator who finds his spotlight turned against him when he stumbles onto the dead body of a high-profile white supremacist and winds up getting framed for the crime. With mysterious, seemingly ultra-powerful forces aligning against him, Muncie has to uncover the truth behind the convoluted web of money, politics and murder that led him there.
The eight-episode series surrounds Domingo with an ensemble full of familiar actors, so if you’re wondering where you’ve seen them before, here’s a handy guide to the cast and characters of “The Madness.”
Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels
Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo plays Muncie Daniels, a high-profile author and CNN pundit who stumbles onto the dead body of a famed white supremacist and gets embroiled in a political conspiracy that threatens the foundations of American democracy itself. An actor, playwright and director, Domingo is best know for playing Victor Strand in “Fear the Walking Dead,” Bayard Rustin in “Rustin” and Ali in “Euphoria,” for which he won an Emmy Award. Domingo also stars in awards contender “Sing Sing,” “The Color Purple” (2023) and “Candyman” (2021) and produced the delightful Netflix sci-fi thriller “It’s What’s Inside” earlier this year.
Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena Daniels
Emmy-nominated actress Marsha Stephanie Blake plays Elena Daniels, Muncie’s tough and resourceful ex-wife. Blake is best known for her Emmy and Critics Choice nominated performance as Linda McCray in “When They See Us,” as well as playing Berdie Rogers in “Orange Is the New Black” and films including “The Laundromat,” “The Photograph” and “An American Pickle.”
John Ortiz as Franco Quiñones
John Ortiz plays Franco Quiñones, a hard-nosed FBI agent determined to expose the shady dealings of billionaire Stu Magnusson, who he believes has a hand in Muncie’s framing. With 70+ credits on his resume, Ortiz is recognizable for many, many roles, including “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Gangster,” “Miami Vice” and “Fast & Furious,” and more recently, “Bad Monkey” and “Will Trent.”
Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Simon
Tamsin Topolski plays Lucie Simon, the estranged wife of Mark Simon, the white supremacist whose murder sets off Muncie’s nightmare. Eager to sever ties with her husband’s violent legacy and the hate group “The Forge,” Lucie teams up with Muncie and Franco to help uncover the conspiracy. Topolski’s previous work includes “Penny Dreadful,” “Call the Midwife,” “Slow Horses” and “The Diplomat.”
Thaddeus J. Mixson as Demetrius Daniels
Thaddeus J. Mixson plays Demetrius Daniels, Muncie’s teenage son, who struggles to connect with his father while living separately with his mother. Mixson is best known for his performances in “Reasonable Doubt,” “Creed III” and “Candy Cane Lane.”
Gabrielle Graham as Kallie Daniels
Gabrielle Graham plays Kallie Daniels, Muncie’s headstrong and independent daughter from an earlier relationship. Graham is best known for her roles in “Twenties,” “Possessor” and “In the Shadow of the Moon.”
Bradley Whitford as Stu Magnusson
Bradley Whitford plays Stu Magnusson, the powerful billionaire who emerges as a key suspect in the conspiracy. Three-time Emmy-winner Whitford has a robust resume and is best known for “The West Wing,” “Transparent,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Get Out” and “Cabin in the Woods.”