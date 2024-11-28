‘The Madness’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in Netflix’s Conspiracy Thriller?

Colman Domingo delivers a modern-day “The Fugitive”-style paranoid thriller with Netflix’s new limited series “The Madness.” The “Rustin” and “Euphoria” star takes on the role of Muncie Daniels, a lauded CNN commentator who finds his spotlight turned against him when he stumbles onto the dead body of a high-profile white supremacist and winds up getting framed for the crime. With mysterious, seemingly ultra-powerful forces aligning against him, Muncie has to uncover the truth behind the convoluted web of money, politics and murder that led him there.

The eight-episode series surrounds Domingo with an ensemble full of familiar actors, so if you’re wondering where you’ve seen them before, here’s a handy guide to the cast and characters of “The Madness.”