Lucasfilm has just announced that “The Mandalorian,” the hugely popular “Star Wars” streaming series, will return to Disney+ starting on March 1, 2023.

Season 2 of the live-action series, which was created by Jon Favreau and largely overseen by Favreau and Dave Filoni, ended back on December 18, 2020. The character of The Mandalorian (portrayed by Pedro Pascal) popped up in “The Book of Boba Fett,” a spin-off/sequel series, that ended in February 2022.

“The Mandalorian” launched with the rest of Disney+ on November 12, 2019. The first live-action “Star Wars” television series, it is set five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” with the vast universe in moral and political disarray. The Mandalorian is a lone gunman and bounty hunter who sees his life turned upside down when he takes a job that involves The Child, later identified as Grogu, ostensibly a baby version of “Star Wars” favorite Yoda. From there the story has expanded, bringing in elements from the original trilogy and several of Filoni’s animated projects, most notably Ahsoka Tano (played in the series by Rosario Dawson).

In 2020 there were several spin-off projects announced, including “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Ahsoka” (with Dawson returning in the title role) and “Rangers of the New Republic,” a series that, at the time, was thought to have featured Gina Carano’s character, although that was before her very public fall from grace. (It’s telling that we haven’t heard anything about “Rangers of the New Republic” since.) Filoni confirmed earlier this year that production was underway on “Ahsoka,” which will co-star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as fan favorite animated character Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. “Ashoka” is scheduled to also premiere in 2023.

Among the other live-action “Star Wars” series in the works are “The Acolyte” from “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland and “Skeleton Crew” from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts and his frequent collaborator Christopher Ford (and starring Jude Law!) There will also be another season of the critically acclaimed “Andor,” set to premiere sometime in 2024.

Truly, the sun never sets on the “Star Wars” streaming empire.