We’re a few months out from the Season 3 premiere of “The Mandalorian,” but at D23 Expo 2022 during the Lucasfilm panel, the first teaser trailer from the new season was released. And you can watch it, and Grogu (who will always be Baby Yoda to us) above now.

First thing’s first, life is going to be very, very different for our favorite adoptive parent moving forward — because the compromises he’s had to make have finally caught up with him.

The trailer opens with scenes of Mando (Pedro Pascal) doing what he does best: Really caring for Grogu like a good adopted space dad would. “You are as his father,” we hear Mando’s Mandalorian Armorer/religious leader (Emily Swallow) say in voice over narration. “A clan… of two.”

So yeah, looks like the events of “The Mandalorian” Season 2.5 — AKA the middle section of “The Book of Boba Fett” — will stick, and Mando and Grogu are never to be parted again. Except…

“But you have removed your helmet,” we hear The Armorer say. “Then you are a Mandalorian no more.” Whoopsie. Guess the show’s about to get a name change?

Of course, Katee Sackhoff is returning as Bo-Katan, the Mandalorian noble determined to get her hands on the Darksaber in order to solidify her claim to be the leader of all Mandalorians. Unfortunately, Mando has it, and it’s locked down by some rules that requires her to take it from Mando by force. Hope they can stay friends!

“Your cult fractured our people,” Bo-Katan can be heard saying in voice over. “Where were you, then?” And for those who don’t remember, Bo-Katan doesn’t really buy into the religious beliefs of Mandalorian purists like the ones who raised Mando. So yeah, drama.

There’s plenty of action in this trailer, but we kind of can’t stop thinking about that tree filled with whatever creature Salacious B. Crumb (Jabba the Hutt’s pet in “Return of the Jedi”) was. Seriously, look:

Lucasfilm

In the now-discontinued old “Star Wars” expanded universe (now bundled under the cringe “Legends” moniker), Salacious Crumb’s species were called “Kowakian monkey-lizards.” Will that absurdly complicated name be brought back? We’ll see when the show returns.

Meanwhile, of course we’re also happy about the return of Carl Weathers and Amy Sedaris, plus Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing. But you don’t need us to tell you what’s good, just watch the trailer above.

“The Mandalorian,” created by Jon Favreau, who also serves as showrunner, returns next year.